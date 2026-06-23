Hungover After Excessive Drinking? Here's How To Cure Yourself

Drank too much alcohol the night before and woke up with a heavy head, a dry mouth and an aching body? It means the hangover has set in. This situation is common among light and occasional drinkers and often bothersome. These simple remedies can help you feel better during a hangover.

What are the symptoms of a hangover?

Symptoms of a hangover include fatigue, headaches, confusion, nausea, thirst, irritability and difficulty in concentrating. The primary cause is dehydration. Alcohol increases the frequency of urination, causing the body to lose fluids and essential salts. This is why you feel extremely thirsty and weak upon waking up after drinking the night before.

Dehydration after alcohol consumption leads to fatigue and irritation | Image: Freepik

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What should you do to cure a hangover?

According to a report by the Cleveland Clinic, the first and most important step to cure a hangover is hydration. Drink plenty of water. You can also consume a salt-sugar solution or a light soup. Fluids help replenish lost nutrients and provide relief from headaches and weakness. An empty stomach can worsen the situation, so make sure to eat something light and plain. Foods like toast, biscuits or porridge soothe the stomach and help balance blood sugar levels, thereby reducing dizziness and uneasiness.

Food intake during a hangover can help cure it faster | Image: Freepik

Rest up

Sleep acts like medicine when hungover. While alcohol might help you fall asleep quickly, it impairs the quality of sleep. If possible, get some rest. This gives your body time to recover. If you are experiencing heartburn or have an upset stomach, taking a simple antacid can help. While certain painkillers can be taken for body aches or headaches, they should be used sparingly as they can affect the stomach. Instead, rest up and let the pain pass away.

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