In Pics: Mom-To-Be Sonam Kapoor Steps Out In Style, Cradles Baby Bump

Sonam Kapoor turned up at an event in Mumbai putting her baby bump on full display. The actress was at the center of pregnancy speculation late last year after reports claimed that she was expecting her second child with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja. In November 2025, she posted some pictures flaunting her baby bump and confirmed that she was expecting to be a mother. Back then, the Neerja actress also revealed that her due date was in Spring 2026. On Friday (January 30), a heavily pregnant Sonam stepped out, looking elegant in an evening gown and confidently showed off her baby bump.

Sonam Kapoor looked stunning in an evening ball gown | Image: Varinder Chawla

Sonam looked stunning in the navy blue velvet gown she donned during her recent outing. For accessories, she opted for a pair of dangling earpieces and a ring. She kept her tresses open and opted for a makeup that complemented her evening look. Posing for pictures, she cradled her baby bump.

On this outing, Sonam was accompanied by her cousin sister Anshula Kapoor. She opted for a plain white dress and completed her look with a sling bag. While Sonam kept it classy and stylish, Anshula opted for simplicity and comfort.

Sonam is expecting to deliver in Sprig this year | Image: Varinder Chawla

With the arrival of the newest member in the family, Sonam and Anand will embrace parenthood for the second time after more than three years. The couple got married in May 2018 in a traditional ceremony hosted by the families in Mumbai. They welcomed their first child, son Vayu, in August 2022. On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller Blind, directed by Shome Makhija, alongside Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey.