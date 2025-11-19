India's Tandoori Chicken And Butter Chicken Grab Top Spots In World's 20 Best Chicken Dishes

Tandoori Chicken and Butter Chicken have grabbed spots on the list of the world's 20 best chicken dishes. The list was released by TasteAtlas on November 18 and has become a talking point on social media. The list features the two dishes that have earned global recognition over the years.

As per the TasteAtlas list, butter chicken has landed in the 5th spot with 4.5 stars. As per the official website of the publication, “Probably the best known of all Indian dishes, murgh makhani, internationally referred to as butter chicken, is a staple dish at most Indian restaurants. The dish originated in Delhi during the 1950s, when a man named Kundan Lal Gujral opened his restaurant called Moti Mahal.”



Butter Chicken is probably one of the most well-known dishes from India. The buttery texture, paired perfectly with a soft naan, gives the dish a one-of-a-kind, delectable taste that promises an unworldly experience if cooked properly. Be it from a roadside stall or a fine dining restaurant, butter chicken is a part of India's food palette.

Number 14 on the list is Tandoori Chicken, also from India. The official website describes the dish as “It is a unique dish because of the way it is prepared - traditionally, it is cooked at high temperatures in cylindrical clay ovens called tandoor, resulting in succulent meat with a smoky flavour. One popular theory suggests that it was invented by a man named Kundan Lal Gujral in his restaurant Moti Mahal (Palace of Pearls).”



Tandoori chicken is typically consumed as an appetiser before the main course. Another dish of interest on the list is Chicken Tikka Masala. However, TasteAtlas has mentioned the origin of the dish to bethe United Kingdom.