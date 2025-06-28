Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez Say 'I Do' In Lavish Venice Wedding, Bride Stuns In Dolce & Gabbana Gown

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and former TV journalist Lauren Sanchez on June 27 embarked on the new chapter of their lives as Mr and Mrs. The couple tied the knot at a grand affair in Venice, Italy. Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Brady, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, Bill and Melinda Gates, Sydney Sweeney, Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Karlie Kloss, Ivanka Trump and Orlando Bloom were among the 200 VIP guests at the extravagant wedding celebrations.

Lauren posted a photo from the nuptials, with date of their wedding mentioned in the caption. Bezos and Sanchez held each other's hand in the candid photo and smiled wide. Guests at the wedding were seen cheering for the newlyweds. The bride wore a Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by the one Sophia Loren wore in the 1958 film Houseboat. Fitted with a tulle-and-lace veil, it took 900 hours of atelier work. “The whole thing was like a dream,” Sánchez told Vogue of the fitting process. “I feel like a princess,” she shared while looking like a million bucks in her wedding couture.

According to PEOPLE, the couple's wedding ceremony kicked off with a performance of Can't Help Falling in Love by Elvis Presley, sung by Matteo Bocelli. Ahead of the ceremony, Bezos and Sanchez were photographed leaving the Aman Hotel separately, presumably headed for their wedding venue.

