Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Name Baby Boy Vihaan Kaushal, Know What It Means

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal took to their Instagram account to make a joint post announcing the name of their son. The couple welcomed their baby boy on November 7 last year, and he is three months old today. Katrina and Vicky shared that their son's name is Vihaan Kaushal.

What does Vihaan mean?

Vihaan has a Sanskrit origin. The word is commonly used as a boy's name in India. The name means ‘dawn’ or ‘sunrise’. It is said that people named Vihaan usually boast a positive and sunny personality. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the photo with the caption, “Our Ray of Light Vihaan Kaushal विहान कौशल Prayers are answered Life is beautiful Our world is changed in an instant Gratitude beyond words." The name also has another special meaning behind it. Vihaan is also the name of the Vicky Kaushal's character in Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Industry insiders congratulate Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

A screengrab of the comment section | Image: Instagram

As soon as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared the news of their son's name, their fans and followers took to the comment section to congratulate them. One of the actors who commented on the post was Hrithik Roshan. He wrote, “God bless !! Welcome Vihaan ❤️ amazing news ! Congratulations and love”. Parineeti Chopra, who welcomed a baby boy recently, wrote, “Little buddy!” Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza, Richa Chaddha, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sophie Choudry also reacted to the post. Vicky Kaushal's father took to the comment section to write, “Mera Pota(Grandson) Bhagwan ka jitna bhi shukar karu kam hai. My Blessings, blessings & blessings.”



Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif announced their pregnancy in September



Katrina Kaif confirmed her pregnancy in September 2025 with an adorable picture from what appeared to be a maternity photoshoot. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives, with hearts full of joy and gratitude," the two wrote in a joint announcement on Instagram. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.



