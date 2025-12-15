Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Rodrigo De Paul's GOAT India Tour To Conclude With Vantara Visit, Anant Ambani To Host Trio

As part of his ongoing India tour, Argentina's star footballer Lionel Messi is expected to be heading to Vantara, the wildlife rescue, rehabilitation and conservation center in Jamnagar, Gujarat. On Monday, Messi arrived for a meet-and-greet with his fans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. On this tour, he has been accompanied by Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul. The trio of star international footballers will be visiting Vantara today (December 15) and will be staying in Jamnagar overnight. This visit to the wildlife conservation center will be hosted by Anant Ambani, Director, Reliance Industries Limited.

The Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour began on December 13 | Image: X

Interestingly, the visit to Vantara seems like a last minute addition to Messi's India Tour. The GOAT India tour kicked off on December 13, with Messi, Suarez and De Paul visiting the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata, followed by their visit to the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad the same day. The India tour then brought him to Mumbai on December 14, where he met fans at the Wankhede Stadium. On Monday (December 15), the international football stars arrived in New Delhi. After wrapping up their commitment here, they will beheading to Vantara.

What Messi did in India?

Messi's GOAT India tour got off to a controversial start. The management at the Salt Lake Stadium wasn't up to the mark and the footballers left within minutes of their arrival. Furious fans wreaked havoc at the stadium premises and broke chairs and other property. In Hyderabad, a 7v7 football match featuring Messi and a live musical concert was held. Messi also played ball with Chief Minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy.

ICC Chairman Jay Shah met Messi, Suarez and De Paul in New Delhi | Image: X

In Mumbai, he met several celebs, including Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Tiger Shroff and Sachin Tendulkar. A 7v7 football match saw Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others, playing in Messi's presence.

