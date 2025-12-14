Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Star Meets Kareena Kapoor And Kids, Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar And More Celebs In Mumbai | Photos

After meeting fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the ongoing GOAT India tour brought football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul to Mumbai. Sports lovers gathered in thousands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of Messi. Some got a chance to meet him personally while others had to make do by just glancing at him from the stands. The stadium erupted with "Messi, Messi" chants as the Argentine footballer arrived.

Messi, Suarez and De Paul at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai | Image: X

A friendly match saw Bollywood stars like Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan participating. During his stadium lap, Messi shook hands with both Bollywood actors. He also met Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and hugged him. In the stands, Ajay Devgn, his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn and Tiger Shroff were snapped. They also met Messi.

Messi meets Ajay Devgn | Image: X

Messi meets Tiger Shroff | Image: X

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta also met Messi and clicked a selfie with him.

Amruta Fadnavis clicks a pic with Messi | Image: X

Messi's meet-and-greet in Mumbai left his younger fans and people of all ages in awe of him. At another event, Kareena Kapoor brought her kids Jeh and Taimur to meet Messi. The two kids wore Argentina's football jerseys as they got snapped with the football icon.

Kareena, Taimur and Jeh with Messi | Image: X

Sachin Tendulkar also met Messi at the Wankhede Stadium and presented him his signed Number 10 jersey. Messi gifted Sachin a football in return.

Sachin meets Messi, Suarez and De Paul | Image: X