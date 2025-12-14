Updated 14 December 2025 at 18:50 IST
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour: Football Star Meets Kareena Kapoor And Kids, Tiger Shroff, Jim Sarbh, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, Sachin Tendulkar And More Celebs In Mumbai | Photos
Lionel Messi, along with Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul, met his fans at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The trio also clicked photos with Sachin Tendulkar, Tiger Shroff, Ajay Devgn, Jim Sarbh, Ibrahim Ali Khan and more Bollywood stars.
After meeting fans in Kolkata and Hyderabad, the ongoing GOAT India tour brought football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul to Mumbai. Sports lovers gathered in thousands at the iconic Wankhede Stadium to catch a glimpse of Messi. Some got a chance to meet him personally while others had to make do by just glancing at him from the stands. The stadium erupted with "Messi, Messi" chants as the Argentine footballer arrived.
A friendly match saw Bollywood stars like Jim Sarbh and Ibrahim Ali Khan participating. During his stadium lap, Messi shook hands with both Bollywood actors. He also met Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri and hugged him. In the stands, Ajay Devgn, his son Yug and nephew Aaman Devgn and Tiger Shroff were snapped. They also met Messi.
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta also met Messi and clicked a selfie with him.
Messi's meet-and-greet in Mumbai left his younger fans and people of all ages in awe of him. At another event, Kareena Kapoor brought her kids Jeh and Taimur to meet Messi. The two kids wore Argentina's football jerseys as they got snapped with the football icon.
Sachin Tendulkar also met Messi at the Wankhede Stadium and presented him his signed Number 10 jersey. Messi gifted Sachin a football in return.
The Mumbai leg of the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025 will conclude with a closed-door charity fashion show and auction, where memorabilia from Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup victory will be showcased. According to reports, the charity event is likely to be attended by actors like Jackie Shroff, John Abraham and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
