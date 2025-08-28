Should You Change Your Pressure Cooker? How A Doc Started A Viral Debate

A viral video by a doctor advising people to replace their old pressure cookers has left netizens divided. In Indian kitchens, the pressure cooker is not just an appliance—it’s an everyday essential. From steaming rice to cooking dals and curries, this sturdy utensil has been a trusted companion for decades. However, A Minimal Access Orthopaedic Surgeon, Dr. Manan Vora, took to his Instagram account to share why replacing the years old pressure cooker in the kitchen is a neccesity for optimal health.



According to the doctor’s advice, old or damaged cookers could pose health and safety risks. He asserts that over time, small amounts of lead from the cooker begin sneaking into the contents inside, leading to potential health risks. The doctor emphasised that using a cooker that is many years old could eventually lead to lead build-up in blood, bones, and the brain. This may lead to a person feeling more tired, nerves getting weaker and might also affect mood and memory over the years.

On another worrying note, the doctor shared that cooking in an old cooker and the lead leaking from it can impact children more severely. He revealed that it could cause a slower brain growth or lower the IQ in children.



In the same video, Dr. Manan Vora suggested the ideal time to replace a pressure cooker. He shared that cookers over 10 years old should be immediately discarded. Black patches, scratches, loose lid and metallic taste in food are also worrying signs in the kitchen appliance.



Netizens react to Dr Vora's suggestion on replacing cookers

The doctor's suggestion triggered widespread reactions online. Several users shared personal experiences of malfunctioning cookers, while others defended the longevity of the utensil, pointing out that regular maintenance—such as replacing the rubber gasket and checking the whistle—can extend its life. For many households, pressure cookers are inherited from previous generations, suggesting discarding them is a difficult choice.

A netizen quipped in the comment section, “Meri maa ko koi nahi samja sakta hai”, while another wrote, “ditch aluminium, use stainless steel. You can use it for generations”. Nevertheless, the video has sparked a conversation around the safety of kitchen appliances, especially pressure cookers, which are often overlooked despite operating under high pressure.