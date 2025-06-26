Meet The Man Behind Bezos-Sanchez Wedding Cake: Cédric Grolet - A Pastry Chef With 12 Million Instagram Followers

The buzz surrounding the Besoz-Sanchez wedding is at an all-time high. The Amazon CEO’s impending nuptials have been in the news partly for the lavish arrangements and partly for the Venetian citizens protesting against it.

While the couple has been super secretive about all the details and vendors, according to reports French pastry chef Cédric Grolet has been roped in to create a wedding cake which is going to be something that the world has not seen before.

Who is Cédric Grolet - the pastry chef with sugary creations that sell for over $15,000

Cédric Grolet is a celebrated executive pastry chef at Le Meurice in Paris which is a part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection Hotels. He is known for his trompe-l’oeil creations in the shapes of real fruits and vegetables.

He has won several accolades for his culinary talents and has been featured in celebrity baking videos with the likes of Blake Lively and Zoe Saldana. But his claim-to-fame is also courtesy of outrageously priced items at his Paris venues with the establishment selling pavlovas for $20 (Rs.2000), strawberry tarts for about $93 (Rs. 8000) and an eye-popping $100 (Rs. 10,000) for simple yule logs.

Apart from being a chef of the highest calibre he is also a celebrity in his own right with over 12.6 million followers on Instagram.

Why soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos chose him to make her dream wedding cake

It is reported that Lauren Sanchez fell in love with Cédric’s creations during her elaborate bachelorette trip to Paris where she was accompanied by Kim Kardashian and Katy Perry. The journalist-turned-socialite was staying at the luxurious Le Meurice and thought Cédric’s creations were simply adorable, thus deciding to make him come on-board.