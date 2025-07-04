Mom-To-Be Sheena Bajaj Opens Up About The 'Sleepless Nights' She Is Experiencing During Her Pregnancy

Sheena Bajaj and her husband Rohit Purohit are expecting their first child together. The actor couple announced their pregnancy on April 30 and are currently preparing for the next chapter in their relationship. Sheena, who has taken a break from acting work to focus on her family revealed how the maternity period has been difficult for her, as she continues to deal with discomfort and restlessness while eagerly awaiting the arrival of the baby. Vanshaj actress Sheena also said that not just her, but her husband Rohit Purohit too has been struggling to keep up with her during this period. But, they continue to stand by each other's side.

Sheena Bajaj and Rohit Purohit announced their pregnancy in April this year | Image: Instagram

"There have been quite a few changes in our lives lately - one of the biggest being the many sleepless nights we're experiencing. But despite that, the preparations are in full swing. The baby is on the way, so we're getting everything ready-setting up the house, organising the nursery, and stocking up on essentials like diapers and baby items," Sheena said as per IANS.

The mom-to-be shared how Rohit's support has made her pregnancy journey a little easier. "Rohit has been pampering me a lot. Even though he's on set all day, he still takes care of me when he's home - massaging my swollen feet and hands, no matter how tired he is. He also talks to the baby every day. That bonding is so important, not just for the baby but also for our peace and connection."

Sheena Bajaj is known for her role in the TV show Vanshaj | Image: Instagram

Sheena and Rohit announced their pregnancy via a post on Instagram.