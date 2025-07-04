Divorce After 14 Years? Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Faced With Separation Rumours, Latter's Cryptic Reply Adds Fuel To Fire

Is all well in TV couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi's marriage of 14 years? Rumours have been rife for sometime that Jay and Mahhi, who share three kids, are facing trouble in their paradise even as speculations continue to gain momentum around a possible divorce. Addressing the hearsay around her private life, Mahhi shared a cryptic response, saying "live and let live" instead of quashing or confirming rumours of her separation with Jay.

Speaking at the Male Feminist podcast, the Na Aana Is Des Laado actress and reality show participant shared, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee? Why do people make such a big deal out of somebody’s divorce or separation? I see people writing in my comments section, ‘Mahi toh decent hai, Jay aisa hai’ (She is decent, but Jay is not). Then somebody else writes, ‘Jay accha hai, Mahi hi aise hai’ (Jay is good, but she is not). They just want to blame someone. Do you even know the truth? What do you know?"

Jay and Mahhi have fostered two kids and their biological baby Tara was born in 2019 | Image: Instagram

She added, “Here, people look at single mothers and divorces very differently. They assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. I feel there’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live."

Jay and Mahhi's 14-year marriage and family life at a glance

Of late, Jay and Mahhi have stopped sharing couple posts on their respective Instagram handles, fueling the talk around their separation. Instead, they continue to share posts featuring their three kids.