Nancy Tyagi Designs 'Khaas Outfit' For Bae Ananya Panday
Nancy Tyagi, the rising star of India's burgeoning influencer fashion circle, has crafted a bespoke couture piece for Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.
Check out Nancy Tyagi's BTS, in which she puts on her designer boots at work for Ananya Pandey. | Image: Instagram
