Arjun Tendulkar's Stiff Expressions At His Wedding To Saaniya Chandhok Spark Hilarious Meme Fest
While the wedding was a special moment for longtime partners Arjun and Saaniya, the former wore stiff expressions on his face during rituals, sparking memes and funny reactions.
Cricketer Arjun Tendulkar, the son of Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married his longtime girlfriend and businesswoman Saaniya Chandhok in a grand ceremony in Mumbai on March 5. The wedding brought together prominent personalities from cricket, business, politics and Bollywood, turning the occasion into one of the most high-profile events of the year.
Videos of Arjun and Saaniya celebrating their nuptials have gone viral on social media. However, Arjun's deadpan expressions in several widely circulating clips sparked meme fest. It felt as if he was uncomfortable posing for the paparazzi as the cameras constantly flashed at him. In a couple of clips, Saaniya was even seen prodding Arjun to greet the paparazzi and the guests.
In a video from the couple's mehendi ceremony, as a guest singer sang Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Arjun and Saaniya held hands and took the centerstage. Here, Arjun appeared to give a death stare while Saaniya looked visibly excited.
Many labelled Arjun an "introvert" and some even saw their own reflection in him as the couple was made a show of at their nuptials. "Arjun Tendulkar is next-level introvert. Bro at least smile a little, it’s your own wedding (sic)," commented one.
Another one wrote, "Some celebrate with default face settings. Arjun Tendulkar is just built different (sic)." "Arjun Tendulkar:Jaldi khatam karo ye sab, mujhe awkward lag raha hai (sic)," said a netizen. Another funny comment read, "Chill guys, it’s his first wedding (sic)."
Saaniya is the granddaughter of noted industrialist Ravi Ghai. The couple, who got engaged in August last year, celebrated their union in the presence of close family members and distinguished guests in Mumbai. Among the prominent attendees were Mukesh Ambani and his wife Neeta Ambani, Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, along with filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra and family, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker, and musicians Shankar Mahadevan, Siddharth Mahadevan and Shivam Mahadevan, Farhan Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan and family and several others were seen enjoying at Arjun and Saaniya's wedding functions.
Published On: 6 March 2026 at 19:17 IST