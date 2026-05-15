Plants That Help Keep Indoors Cool In Summers

During the summer months, intense sunlight and hot winds make it difficult to step out. The heat starts to become palpable even indoors. Whether one relies on a cooler, a fan or an AC, these devices often prove insufficient. Those without air conditioning at home face significant discomfort due to the humidity and scorching heat. You can keep your home naturally cool by making a few minor adjustments.

By planting specific varieties of plants in your balcony or a small corner of your home, you can effectively maintain a naturally cool environment indoors. These plants not only purify the air within the house but also help mitigate the impact of the heat.

Tulsi keeps your surroundings refreshed and cool | Image: Freepik

During this time of year, it is advisable to plant varieties that thrive easily even in hot weather while simultaneously providing a cooling effect at home. Plants such as Tulsi (Holy Basil), Aloe Vera, Money Plant, Mogra (Arabian Jasmine) and Snake Plant are considered the most effective. These plants do more than just enhance the home's aesthetics. They also play a vital role in keeping the surrounding environment cool. Furthermore, they grow well with minimal maintenance and help keep the air pure.

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Additionally, these plant varieties assist in maintaining adequate humidity levels in the air, thereby keeping the room temperature cool. These plants can be grown both indoors and in the balcony area. They help maintain a sense of freshness within the home, making the oppressive summer heat feel far less intense.

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Snake plant can be grown both indoors and ooutdoors in the balcony area | Image: Freepik