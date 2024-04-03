×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 22:59 IST

Ram Navami 2024: Date, History, Significance Of The Hindu Festival

Ram Navami 2024 will be celebrated on 17 April this year. The day signifies the victory of good over evil and is celebrated by vigour in the country.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ram Navami
Ram Navami | Image:Freepik
  • 2 min read
Ram Navami, celebrated with fervour and devotion by millions of Hindus worldwide, holds a profound significance in the Hindu calendar. This year the festival will be celebrated on April 17. The auspicious occasion marks the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, the seventh incarnation of Lord Vishnu, who is revered as the embodiment of righteousness, virtue, and compassion. The festival typically falls on the ninth day of Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar, usually in March or April, and is observed with great enthusiasm.

What is the history behind Ram Navami?

The history of Ram Navami dates back to ancient times and finds its roots in the epic Ramayana, one of the most revered scriptures in Hinduism. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Rama was born to King Dasharatha and Queen Kaushalya in the city of Ayodhya, in present-day Uttar Pradesh, India. His birth is believed to have occurred during the Treta Yuga, an era known for the presence of divine beings and the prevalence of righteousness.

Representative image | Image: Freepik 

 

Why is Ram Navami celebrated? 

One of the most significant aspects of Ram Navami celebrations is the recitation of the Ramayana or religious discourses that highlight the teachings and virtues of Lord Rama. These events not only serve as a means of spiritual upliftment but also foster a sense of unity, harmony, and devotion among the community members. Beyond its religious significance, Ram Navami holds a broader cultural importance in India. It serves as a reminder of the timeless values embodied by Lord Rama and provides an opportunity for people to reflect on the importance of righteousness, compassion, and selflessness in their lives. The festival also promotes communal harmony, as people from diverse backgrounds come together to celebrate the shared heritage and traditions associated with Lord Rama.

Representative image | Image: Freepik 

 

How is Ram Navami celebrated? 

Ram Navami is celebrated with various rituals and customs that vary across regions and communities. Devotees wake up early in the morning, take a ritual bath, and visit temples dedicated to Lord Rama. Special prayers, bhajans (devotional songs), and recitations from the Ramayana are conducted throughout the day. Some devotees observe a fast or perform special pujas (worship) at home or in temples. 

Representative image | Image: Freepik 

In some regions, elaborate processions known as 'Shobha Yatras' are organised, where idols of Lord Rama, Sita, Lakshmana, and Hanuman are carried in beautifully decorated chariots, accompanied by music and chants.

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 22:59 IST

