×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Ram Navami 2024: How Do Devotees In South India Celebrate The Birth Of Lord Ram?

Ram Navami, a keynote auspicious occasion in the Hindu calendar, marks the birth of Lord Rama. This year, the festival will be celebrated on April 17.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ram Navami
Ram Navami | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chaitra Navratri, spanning nine nights, concludes with the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami. Put simply, Ram Navami commemorates the birth of Lord Ram. As per the Hindu calendar, the date for the occasion is falling on April 17. Just like every keynote festival in the very diverse India, Ram Navami too, assumes its own particular variations, in the way it is celebrated, state-wise. That being said, Ram Navami does not just enjoy special attention in North India and states like Gujarat, but is also celebrated with much pomp and show down South as well.

Advertisement

How is Ram Navami celebrated in South India?


Interestingly, the occasion of Ram Navami in the states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana is also considered as the day of Lord Ram's marriage to Mother Sita. The Rameswaram Temple, located in Tamil Nadu, is a rather popular congregation spot for all devotees wanting to celebrate the day.

Advertisement


Similarly, the Bhadrachalam in Telangana is also thronged by devotees wishing to worship Lord Ram with his entire family. Karnataka takes Ram Navami celebrations a step further by performing the ceremonial marriage ritual of Lord Rama and Mata Sita, also known as Kalyanam. 

Particulars of the Navediyam


For the unversed, Navediyam is the food offering given to the Hindu deity as part and parcel of the rituals. Tasting the food prior to offering it as prasad is strictly forbidden as per tradition. In the South Indian states, food items like Payasam, Kosambari, Panakam and Neer Mor are rather popular picks. 


The Payasam or Kheer can be made from either rice or sabudana cooked down to a decadent consistency with milk and sugar. While kheer, as per tradition, is said to be a favourite for the deity, Kosambari - which is a raw salad made from moong dal, cucumber, coconut and chilli - is also a rather popular option. Panakam on the other hand, is a cooling drink, owing to the fact that the date for Ram Navami almost always falls in the midst of Summer - it is a concoction of jaggery, cardamom, dry ginger, salt and black pepper. In the same breath, Neer Mor or diluted buttermilk, also a cooling drink, is also offered to Lord Ram.

Advertisement

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 20:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Chirag Paswan

LJP leaders quit

5 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh released from Tihar jail

Sanjay Singh

6 minutes ago
Lash Lifts

Decoding Lash Lifts

8 minutes ago
Venus

Venus-Neptune Conjunction

9 minutes ago
‘Kalesh’ Takes Place In Delhi Metro Between Elderly Man And Young Guy

Kalesh In Delhi Metro

11 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda

Randeep's Hollywood Debut

12 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh

Sanjay singh out

16 minutes ago
Desserts

No-Bake Dessert Recipes

23 minutes ago
Ram Navami

Ram Navami In South India

23 minutes ago
Sridevi and Boney Kapoor

Sridevi Biopic In Works?

26 minutes ago
DC vs KKR

IPL 2024, DC vs KKR Live

26 minutes ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Wednesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Today

29 minutes ago
Sanjay Singh Walks Out of Jail

Sanjay Singh

29 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Blessy On The Goat Life

30 minutes ago
Suryakumar Yadav

SKY to return to IPL

34 minutes ago
British nuclear workforce

India's nuclear power

36 minutes ago
19 Indian Fishermen Detained By Sri Lanka Navy Return Home

Indian Fishermen

36 minutes ago
Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin Seized, 2 Persons Arrested

Aizawl: 5.4 KG Heroin

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata: Police Recover Severed Head of Woman With Sindur and Bindi

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Arvind Kejriwal Unwell in Tihar Jail, Lost 4.5 Kg in 12 Days

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Video Shows Drunk British Royal Navy Official Trying To Bite People

    India News10 hours ago

  4. AAP Announces 'Samuhik Upwas' Against Kejriwal's Arrest on April 7

    India News10 hours ago

  5. Fact Check: Fake Newspaper Clip Claims Kejriwal Was Accused Of Rape

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo