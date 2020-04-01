8 Least Compatible Zodiac Signs That Tend To Get Attracted To Each Other

The compatibility between Zodiac signs has been a matter of interest for a lot of people. When it comes to taking their relationship a step forward, sun signs and their compatibility are specially looked up. Some people also believe in checking their Zodiac sign's compatibility with their partner's zodiac sign before contemplating on getting married or even proposing. Therefore, here are eight incompatible zodiac signs which get highly attracted to each other.

1) Aries and Scorpio compatibility

According to astrologers, both Aries and Scorpios are energetic and passionate in love, which could be the reason for their attraction. In addition to that, both the zodiac signs are also known for being hot-headed. However, for a balanced relationship, one must stay calm-headed to avoid ugly spats. But, a lot of these couples tend to ignore the problems in their relationship, giving more importance to physical attraction.

2) Gemini and Pisces compatibility

To some extent, Pisces and Gemini are quite similar to each other, in terms of their personality traits. Astrologers believe that Gemini gets attracted by Pisces' intelligence while Pisces gets attracted by Gemini's child-like tendencies, which initially draws their attraction towards each other. But, as time grows, it might get difficult for the couple to keep their boat afloat because of their other highly conflicting personality traits.

3) Aries and Taurus compatibility

Arians are known for being spontaneous while Taureans are known for being rational, which attracts the two to each other. However, in the long run, both the zodiac signs might have to struggle with mending their differences in a relationship. It is because of their elements that do not really go well with each other. The element of Aries is fire while the element of Taurus is earth.

4) Gemini and Virgo compatibility

Gemini has a lot of things in common with Virgo, as both the Zodiac signs are ruled by Mercury. Both Gemini and Virgo are known for being witty, clever, and brilliant orators, which might be the reason of their attraction. However, Gemini's element, air, does not really go well with Virgo's element, earth. As time goes by, their behavioural differences can get vicious in a relationship.

5) Leo and Capricorn compatibility

While Leo majorly gets intrigued by Capricorn's reserved nature, Capricorn seeks the warm embrace of Leo's fire element to open up their emotions. On the other hand, Leo's constant want for attention might exhaust Capricorn. Similarly, several astrological studies show Capricorn's tendency to criticise others might affect Leo's self-esteem

6) Scorpio and Leo compatibility

Scorpio's mysterious aura attracts Leo. However, their unpredictable emotions might drown their relationship. Both the zodiac signs struggle to control their relationship which might get suffocating after a point.

7) Aquarius and Cancer compatibility

Aquarians are known for being highly extroverted while Cancerians are known for being introverted, which might be the reason for their initial attraction. However, their relationship can get toxic because of their inability to give each other the time and space they need. Aquarius also tend to be outwardly aloof with people they are close to, which might not go well with Cancer.

8) Sagittarius and Capricorn compatibility

Sagittarians are generally carefree, warm, frank relaxed, while Capricorns are usually conservative and intimidating. The difference in their behaviours and personality traits might instigate them to know more about each other. However, once that stage passes by, there are chances of their relationship getting quite boring due to the freedom-loving nature of Saggitarius and Capricorn struggling to stay secure through it.

