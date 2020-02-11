Zodiac Signs That Are Likely To To Be Good Liars And Can Lie Easily

One’s zodiac sign can reveal a lot about their personality. This includes negative personality traits such as being short-tempered, impatient, and even the tendency to lie. Although spotting a liar can be tricky, here are a few zodiac signs that according to astrology experts are more likely to lie than others:

Gemini (May 21- June 20)

Gemini is usually known to change their words according to the circumstances they are in judging by their personality traits. bending the truth according to their need is also one of their traits. However, more than harm, Gemini lies to maintain peace and mix with others. Some days they might also be reliable and informative.

Cancer (June 21- July 22)

Cancerians may not lie outright but they do tend to indulge in it sometimes as popular astrology experts say. However, they rarely get caught in the act and most often withhold information rather than giving out the wrong ones. Cancerians might also exaggerate the truth a bit but otherwise, they are harmless. They are also emotionally available if someone needs to open up or confess something.

Leo (July 23- August 22)

Leos are known to get sensitive about their ego. This might lead them astray and tempt them to lie on the face as proposed by well-known astrology experts. They are usually known to use manipulation to make themselves appear something they are not.

However, they often get caught in their lies even if they think they got away with it. If someone of the Leo zodiac is especially fidgety and avoiding eye contact, this is the sign to understand that they are hiding things, say astrology experts.

Libra (September 23- October 22)

When Libras feel uncomfortable, they tend to lie to cover it up. But this is done with the intention of avoiding an awkward situation for them and not to harm anyone. Libras are known to hate confrontations and also lie to avoid this. However, if they are caught in the act, they usually accept they are guilty, according to astrology experts.

Scorpio (October 23- November 21)

Scorpios are good at hiding stuff and their ability to lie comes from this quality of theirs judging by their personality traits. Although they do not lie often, they are known to get away with it if they do. It is also a coping mechanism to avoid peer pressure or pressure of any kind, for that matter.

