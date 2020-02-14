Valentine’s Day 2020: Is Today A Public Holiday? Read To Know Details

Valentine’s Day is an internationally recognised day dedicated to love. The day is also known as Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. It falls on February 14 every year across the world.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Know About The History Of The Day Of Love

Millions of people around the world celebrate the day with their loved ones. Many cultures recognise this day as a celebration of the romantic love shared with their better halves. Even with the numerous stories attached to this day, people never fail to bring in gifts, chocolate or arrange a special outing with their better half. Most people are waiting to know if there is a public holiday on Valentine's Day. Read on to know more details about it.

Is Valentine’s Day a holiday?

Even with all the hype that surrounds Valentine’s Day, it is not a public holiday. All schools, banks, colleges, and offices work in a full-fledged mode on this day. However, many people opt to take a day off to be there with their partners to celebrate the day. All public transportation and other services will be working on Valentine’s Day. Further, all public and private banks will be working normally on Valentine's Day.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Shayaris To Woo Your Special Someone In Filmy Style

History of Valentine’s Day

There are many stories behind the real reason as to why Valentine’s Day originated. Some believe that the day is marked after a priest who was beheaded by Emperor Claudius II Gothicus on this day. The priest is believed to have signed a letter addressed to his jailor’s daughter as “from your Valentine”.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day Jokes And Memes To Send Around This V-Day 2020

Another folklore tells that another Saint with the same name had defied the emperor’s orders. He helped many couples to elope to spare them from war. This is also one of the reasons that the day is used to mark love between partners.

Many people nowadays have criticised Valentine's Day for its commercialisation. Many stay away from celebrations even when the streets turn red with all the cheesy, romantic gifts that hang outside every shop days before Valentine’s Day. According to many people across the globe, Valentine’s Day has lost its real meaning.

ALSO READ | Valentine's Day 2020: Pictures, Wallpapers & Quotes You Must Check Out