Valentine's Day 2020: Shayaris To Woo Your Special Someone In Filmy Style

Shayaris have a poetic nuance to them which makes the listener swell with joy. The poetic and rhythmic flow of the lines is something one cannot miss easily. This Valentine season, try to impress your loved one with some of the most romantic shayaris handpicked for you.

Valentine's Day 2020: Shayaris to woo your special someone in the filmiest manner

Kash tum puchho ki tum mere kya lagte ho, main tumhe gale lagau aur kahu, "Sab Kuchh..."

Bepanaha mohabbat tum se milkar hui, mere dil ko khushi tum se mil kar hoi, paya sab kuch duniya mein maine, par jeene mein khushi tumse mile kar hoi…

Aankho ki gehrai mein teri kho jana chahta hoon, aaj tujhe bahon mein lekar so jana chahta hoon, tod kar hade mein aaj sari, aapna tujhe banana lena chahta hoon…

Aap khud nahi janti aap kitni pyari ho, jaan ho hamari par jaan se pyari ho, duriyon ke hone se koi fark nahi padta, aap tab bhi hamari thi or aaj bhi hamari ho…

I love the way you talk, I love the way u laugh, I love the way u care, I love the way u react, I love the way u think, I love u the way u are…

Roses are red, violets are blue. You are my dream that came true. We are the lovers and will always be. Honestly, you are the only one I will ever see.

I am a successful man because I love an incredible woman who always believes in me. You bring out my best, and your love completes me.

Tujh se mila na tha toh koi aarzoo na thi …. Dekh liya tujhe to tere talabgaar ho gaye..!!

Acha lagta hai tera naam mere naam ke sath… jese koi khoobsurat subah judi ho kisi haseen sham ke sath…

A candle may melt and its fire may die, but the love you have given me will always stay as a flame in my heart…

Dil mein chhipi yaadon se sawaru tujhe, tu dekhe to apni ankho me utaru tujhe, tere naam ko labo pe aise sajaya hain, so bhi jaau to khawbo me pukaru tujhe…!!!

How can I ever arrange my words to say how special you are to me..You are the Theme of My Life... You are the Beloved Prince…

Mujhe tum se mohabbat ho gai hai, yeh duniya khubsurat ho gai hai. Khuda se roz, tumhein mangti hoon, Meri chahat, meri ibadat ho gai hai..!!

