The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Valentine's Day Jokes And Memes To Send Around This V-Day 2020

Festivals

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and people are busy making Valentine's Day jokes and memes. Take a look at the few of them here.

Written By Shweta Patokar | Mumbai | Updated On:
valentines day jokes

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and almost everyone has already made plans for it. Even though the day is a celebration of love, no day ever goes down on the internet without sparking up memes and jokes about it. With a lot of people making plans for the day, there are also many others sharing a range of jokes and memes about their big plans for V-day. Take a look at a few of the jokes and memes about Valentine's Day here. 

Valentine's Day memes and jokes to share this V-day 2020 

ALSO READ | Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List

 ALSO READ | Single On Valentines Day? Inspire Other Singles By Doing These Things On February 14

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by AMG (@ashygallmemes) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZoRo Entertainment (@zoro_entertainment) on

 ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: Here Are Some Budget-friendly Places To Plan A Trip With Your Partner

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ℭ𝔯𝔶𝔅𝔞𝔟𝔶 (@getxansdieyoung) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by CarolMint Memes (@carolmintxo) on

 ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: DIY Face Masks To Get The Right Look On This Special Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gru (@hashtaggrumovement) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Memes Daily (@students_needs_memes) on

 

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
MAMATA BANERJEE ACCUSES CENTRE
MAHA CONGRESS SLAMS 'KEMCHO TRUMP'
BJP ISSUES WARNING TO CONGRESS
MAHA GOVT RESCINDS OBJECTIONS
GRENADE BLAST AT LUCKNOW COURT
RICHA AND ALI TO TIE THE KNOT?