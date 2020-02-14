Valentine's Day Jokes And Memes To Send Around This V-Day 2020

Valentine's Day is right around the corner and almost everyone has already made plans for it. Even though the day is a celebration of love, no day ever goes down on the internet without sparking up memes and jokes about it. With a lot of people making plans for the day, there are also many others sharing a range of jokes and memes about their big plans for V-day. Take a look at a few of the jokes and memes about Valentine's Day here.
Always there for my kids...#ValentinesDay #Sooryavanshi pic.twitter.com/5tVgpk9PNc— Akshay Kumar Cafe (@AkshaysCafe) February 13, 2020
Me on valentines day 🤣🤣#single #ValentinesDayMemes pic.twitter.com/BIsa1DmiFI— missambermae (@missambermae1) February 11, 2020
ALSO READ | Valentines Week: Here Is A Compilation Of Each Day In The Valentines Week List
With Valentine’s Day approaching we’ve got some special lurve related content coming tonight. But on a side note, how true is this 😂😂— FempireFinance (@FempireFinance) February 11, 2020
📸 @yorkelee_prints •#valentinesdayquotes #valentinesday #valentines #valentinesdaymemes #valentinesday2020 #herbusiness #entreprenuerhe… pic.twitter.com/SkbgPT9oD3
Happy Valentine's Day! -Bri, Di & Chuck #GiantFMMornings #ValentinesDaymemes pic.twitter.com/jp2hD4QQ2h— 91.7 GIANT FM (@917GIANTFM) February 14, 2018
Lmao 😂😂😂 #ValentinesDay #ValentinesDayMemes #TVDFamily #TheNotebook pic.twitter.com/RvxD0Lu0Ik— ℓιzღ ❤ (@liz_bomb) February 14, 2014
ALSO READ | Single On Valentines Day? Inspire Other Singles By Doing These Things On February 14
ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: Here Are Some Budget-friendly Places To Plan A Trip With Your Partner
ALSO READ | Valentines Day 2020: DIY Face Masks To Get The Right Look On This Special Day