Mother's Day Poster Ideas For Creative Ways To Wish Your 'Dear Maa'

The roots of the origin of Mother's Day lies when a woman named Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother in Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia. This is the same place where the International Day shrine is held. Anna later started a campaign to recognise Mother’s Day as a holiday in the United States.

Finally, in 1941, Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation after which the second Sunday in the month of May was declared as a national holiday to honour mothers. The day is observed on different days in different places. It is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March in the UK celebrating the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. Mother's Day is celebrated on February 2 in Greece linking the day with an Eastern Orthodox celebration.

This year, Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10. The day is observed as an attempt to honour and celebrate mothers and their efforts in our lives. Here are few Mother's Day poster ideas to wish your moms this year.

Here are some poster ideas for Mother's Day 2020

Quillings

Quilling is also popularly known as paper filigree. It is typically an art form that involves the use of strips of paper that are shaped or rolled with the use of some quilling pins and then glued together to form a design. Designing a pretty paper filigree design for Mother's Day would make for a beautiful poster. One can make floral designs or spell out words or get more creative and build some different design.

Card

The most traditional way to go about to celebrate your mother is a Mother's Day card. One can go for the typical card or make a new one with creative ways like thread painting, sequins, and more. One can even use a chalk drawing method to make an adorable card.

Canvas

Another traditional yet best idea to make a Mother's Day poster is to make a canvas. One can easily paint beautiful scenery or write down sweet Mother's Day quotes for their moms on the board. One does not have to go all out when painting a canvas and can pick the simplest of designs and can still make it look elegant.

Art and craft

One can use different art and craft ideas to create an amazing mother's day poster. Multiple ideas like cutting up crafts, making figures, cutting out flowers, or other designs can be used to make a poster. One can get more creative and use baby handprints or footprints to make a poster.

Comic Strip poster

One can even write a creative comic strip to wish their mothers. Blank comic strips can easily be found on the internet or you can even draw your own and pick what story you want to create. Create a comic strip on a poster and write a creative and interesting wish or get nostalgic and write an adorable little story on it.

