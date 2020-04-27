Man Creates Supermarket At Home For 87-year-old Mom Amid Lockdown, Netizens Impressed

'We've been living in home isolation for the past four weeks,' Jason said, "one of the 'big things mum hangs her week on' is the weekly supermarket shop".

A video of an Australian family cheering the grandmother by setting up a miniature Coles supermarket at home amid the coronavirus lockdown is winning hearts on the internet. The 87-year-old from the New South Wales Central Coast, who has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia, was disheartened as she could not go for her weekly grocery shopping. Therefore, in what the internet calls, a “loving gesture” her son Jason van Genderen set up a mini supermarket at home and shared the video on social media and on YouTube with the caption, “it is possible to let the sunshine in when we can despite it being a difficult time.” 

"We've been living in home isolation for the past four weeks," Jason said in the video. “Something that is a little bit unique to our family makeup is that my mum lives with us. She is 87 and she has Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. Her routine has really been thrown and just trying to make sense of what the week is is blown to pieces for her,” he further added in the clip. “One of the 'big things mum hangs her week on' is the weekly supermarket shop - which she does with her family in tow”, Jason continued.

Bills to keep it "real"

And hence, as can be seen in the video, he, along with the two kids and his wife, made the supermarket at home abundant in fruit, vegetables, and several products. Jason’s wife Megan also generates the bills for her to keep it “real”.  The video garnered over 1.9 million views when shared by a user named Rex Chapman. Twitter users poured in a slew of comments calling Jason a “caring son” and what he did for his mother “phenomenal”.  

