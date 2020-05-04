Cristiano Ronaldo Gifts Brand New Mercedes To Mother Maria Dolores On Mother's Day

Mother's Day is celebrated widely across the globe on different days and Portugal commemorates the occasion on the first Sunday of May each year. Juventus star forward Cristiano Ronaldo wished his 'two special women' a happy Portuguese Mother's Day. The Real Madrid legend made the occasion special by gifting a brand new Mercedes to his mother, who played a vital role in his legendary football career.

Cristiano Ronaldo mother: Juventus star splashes cash; gits brand new Mercedes on Mother's Day

On the occasion of Portuguese Mother's Day, former Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo gifted his mother Maria Dolores a brand new Mercedes and the 65-year old took to Instagram to thank her children. Dolores, who has been a big influence on his career, posed in front of her new car and wished Happy Mother's Day to everyone. Cristiano Ronaldo also had earlier wished his mother and girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, the mother of one of his four children, a happy Mother's Day, posting pictures with both of them on his official Instagram account.

Cristiano Ronaldo mother: Juve star wishes mother, girlfriend on Portuguese Mother's day

Cristiano Ronaldo mother health

Maria Dolores was admitted to Dr Nelio Mendonca hospital in Madeira in March after suffering from a stroke. Cristiano Ronaldo rushed to be with her and when she was released from hospital, she updated her followers on her condition. However, the Portuguese legend hasn't returned to Italy since with the coronavirus pandemic and stayed put at Madeira, the Cristiano Ronaldo hometown, before purchasing an island for a breath of fresh air.

