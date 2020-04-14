Motivational Quotes By Celebs To Get You Charged Amid Lockdown; Check Them Out

The COVID-19 lockdown has been met with mixed responses. While the importance of staying home is undisputed, many people are finding it hard to cope with the lack of social interaction and the change in their daily schedule. So here are some quotes from movies that will certainly inspire you and brighten up your day. But for now, it is imperative that you stay inside your house. Take a look at these motivational quotes to get you going.

Inspiring quotes by celebrities:

I CAN DO THIS ALL DAY.

This iconic dialogue is delivered by Steve Rogers from the MCU.

“A wise man can learn more from his enemies than a fool from his friends.”

This dialogue is from the movie Rush, starring Chris Hemsworth.

Do, or do not. There is no “try”

Get enlightened by this plain yet meaningful dialogue delivered in Empire Strikes Back

Nobody is gonna hit as hard as life, but it ain’t how hard you can hit. It’s how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. It’s how much you can take, and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done.

–Rocky Balboa.

“Our lives are defined by opportunities, even the ones we miss.”

–Benjamin Button

No matter what anybody tells you, words and ideas can change the world.”

– John Keating, Dead Poets Society.

Why do we fall sir? So that we can learn to pick ourselves up.

This iconic dialogue by Michael Caine as Alfred from Batman Begins will never die.

The only thing standing between you and your goal is the bullsh*t story you keep telling yourself as to why you can’t achieve it.

– Jordan Belfort, Wolf of the Wall Street

It is not our abilities that show what we truly are. It is our choices.

– Professor Dumbledore, Harry Potter

Don’t ever let somebody tell you can’t do something, not even me. Alright? You dream, you gotta protect it. People can’t do something themselves, they wanna tell you can’t do it. If you want something, go get it. Period.

– Chris Gardner, The Pursuit of Happyness

