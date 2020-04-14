Leonardo DiCaprio's Most Memorable Western Movies You Must Check Out

Leonardo DiCaprio rose to prominence back in the '90s and established a niche for himself throughout his acting career. He gained massive success with the 1997 film, Titanic. DiCaprio has been a part of many films from different genres, including thriller, spy-dramas and western films. He has also received many awards and accolades for his work in several films. From The Revenant to The Quick and the Dead, here are some of the western movies he has starred in:

Leonardo DiCaprio's western movies

The Revenant

The western film is directed by Alejandro González Iñárritu and it features Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter in prominent roles. Released in the year 2015, the flick revolves around the story of Hugh Glass, who is a frontier and gets neglected by his own crew after he gets hurt in a bear attack. He manages to survive and aims to take revenge on his companion. The movie earned several accolades.

The Quick and the Dead

Helmed by Sam Raimi, this western film features an ensemble cast including Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe, Roberts Blossom, Kevin Conway, Lance Henriksen, Pat Hingle, Gary Sinise, and Leonardo DiCaprio in prominent roles. The film got released in the year 1995 and is a critically acclaimed movie. The plot revolves around a female gunfighter who is all set to destroy Herod to avenge the death of her father. However, she must face some professional gunslingers.

Django Unchained

This 2012 flick is directed by Quentin Tarantino and produced by Stacey Sher, Reginald Hudlin, and Pilar Savone. The western film features Leonardo DiCaprio, Jamie Foxx and Christoph Waltz in prominent roles. The plot centres around the story of a slave who sets out to rescue his wife from a brutal plantation owner. The movie is one of the highest-grossing films of Tarantino to date.

