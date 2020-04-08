Severus Snape Quotes: Alan Rickman Immortalized, Check Out His Best Dialogues Here

Severus Snape is and will be one of the most memorable characters from the Harry Potter world. This sassy and loyal character from Hogwarts made people fall in love with him over those seven children's books. Talking about the Harry Potter movies, according to several HP fans nobody could have done justice to the character of Snape like the British actor Sir Alan Rickman. Rickman made a lasting impression on the audience with his Snape persona. No wonder people “always” refer to him as the Hogwarts professor.

Best Severus Snape quotes from 'Harry Potter'

1. “That is the second time you have spoken out of turn, Miss Granger . . . Five more points from Gryffindor for being an insufferable know-it-all.”

Severus Snape was one of the most hated and feared professors at Hogwarts, of course after Professor Umbridge. The Potions master made sure to maintain discipline and order in his class by giving some of the strictest punishments. This dialogue is a great example of his snarky attitude.

2. “You don’t want me as your enemy, Quirrell.”

In Hogwarts nobody wanted Snape to be their enemy and bear its consequences. Several students like Longbottom and Ron made sure to admit it over the due course. But Professor Quirrell did not get this message in the first book. But Alan Rickman a.k.a. Snape made sure to drop in a reminder.

3. “Would you like me to do it now? . . . Or would you like a few moments to compose an epitaph?”

Alan Rickman embodied Snape’s sassy character in the best way possible. He made sure to immortalise this little dialogue in the movie.

4. “I have spied for you and lied for you, put myself in mortal danger for you. Everything was supposed to be to keep Lily Potter’s son safe. Now you tell me you have been raising him like a pig for slaughter —”

Severus Snape’s character received its much-needed dignity with this powerful dialogue. Snape’s concern for Harry and his anger towards Dumbledore was visible through this dialogue. Even Alan Rickman delivered one of his most power-packed dialogues at this moment.

5. “Always”

Alan Rickman truly immortalised this simple word with his portrayal of Snape in Harry Potter. This little dialogue brought tears in the eyes of Harry Potter fans. Potterheads will “always” remember this moment.

