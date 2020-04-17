Relationship Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Share With Newly Wed Couples

Marriage is a bond between two people who bring out the best in each other, despite knowing each other’s flaws. It is a union of two imperfect people, who share an indescribable bond of love and friendship. Here are some ways with which you can treat the newly-weds of your family or friend circle with some love-filled messages. Read quotes.

Marriage Quotes for the newly-wed

"Marriage is not a beautiful fairytale with unicorns flying around and problems solving with no effort. But you can do anything as long as you love each other. And you guys do. Wishing you hundreds of happy years."

"Looking at you, I know for sure that you are a match made in heaven. We are so happy to welcome you in the family. Wishing you understanding and patience in finding it. Congratulations on your wedding!"

"First days of the wedding are always the sweetest. But it can get harder with time. Nevertheless, I know that your love is stronger than every possible trouble. I was truly blessed to witness your love. Congratulations!"

"You make marriage so beautiful with your insane everlasting love. I know you will love each other as much in your nineties. Wishing you a life full of adventures! Congratulations on your wedding!"

"A great marriage is not when the perfect couple comes together. It is when an imperfect couple learns to enjoy their differences. "

"Your marriage is a glorious bond but don't take it as an easy task. It is meant to be worked upon similar to all of your other relationships."

"Congratulations for embarking on life's journey called marriage which is either a two way street between compromise and sacrifice or a one-way street to divorce."

"All married couples should learn the art of battle as they should learn the art of making love. Good battle is objective and honest never vicious or cruel. Good battle is healthy and constructive, and brings to a marriage the principles of equal partnership."

