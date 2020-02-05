Valentine's Day 2020: Best Places To Buy Flower Bouquets In Mumbai

Valentine's Day 2020 is just around the corner. And Mumbai offers a wide range of flowers that you can gift your partner. So here are the best picks for the flower delivery in Mumbai in case you’re looking for a reliable florist for special occasions. Read on to know more details.

May Flower

May Flower can deliver the fresh flowers within 24 hours. They are established since 1980. It is among the best places to buy flowers. May Flower founder Nalini Kapadia is a graduate of the Sogetsu School of Ikebana. She also practices Feng Shui for plants, so if you’re interested in those subjects, you can check out info resources on their site.

House Of flowers

House of Flowers is a well-known wedding planning and styling service in Mumbai. They also provide the services of same-day flower delivery in Mumbai for orders received before noon. They’re great for premium, floral designs to impress your significant other. You can also sign up for regular deliveries at lowered prices.

Guncha

Guncha is known for its affordable bouquets. They can also deliver you fresh flowers on the same day if you place your order before 2 pm. Additionally, there is also a loyalty program for the costumers. You earn points and 1 point is equivalent to Rs 1.

Maya Flowers

Maya Flowers is best for a last-minute purchase. In case you forgot a birthday, anniversary, any other occasion or you need flowers fresh first thing in the morning, you can rely on this Mumbai florist for their hardworking shipping service. They also provide free same-day flower delivery in Mumbai. But not all flowers are available for same-day delivery.

Arena Flowers

Arena Flowers is yet another Mumbai florist which offers midnight delivery for additional delivery charge. If you need flowers urgently for an occasion, this is the place you need to go to. Their cut-off time for same-day flower delivery in Mumbai is 6 pm.