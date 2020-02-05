Kiara Advani Lights The Dance Floor With Her Scintillating Moves At Armaan Jain Reception

A video from Armaan Jain's reception was recently released on social media. The video has popular Bollywood actor Kiara Advani shaking a leg to her hit song, Sauda Khara Khara. Dressed in a shimmery Indian attire, Kiara was looking drop-dead gorgeous at Armaan Jain's reception, Kiara Advani was seen having a gala time with her entourage.

Watch: Kiara Advani's video from Armaan Jain's reception

Also Read | Disha Patani Or Kiara Advani: Who Slayed Thigh-high Slit Gown Better?

Also Read | Kiara Advani's Long Jacket And Lehenga Look Is Perfect For Your Bestie's Day Wedding

Actor and cousin of actors Kareena and Ranbir, Armaan Jain married his childhood friend Anissa Malhotra in a private ceremony on February 4, 2020. The wedding of the young genesis of Kapoor Khandhan was celebrated with great pomp by all the family members and some close friends of the couple. Soon after the wedding, Armaan Jain took to his Instagram to post an adorable picture of himself and wife Anissa Malhotra. In the Instagram post, he said, "Finally #anissamaangayi ! Welcome Mrs. Jain!! We both are so excited to begin our life together as husband and wife and want to thank everyone for all their love and blessings...."

Armaan Jain's reception pictures

Armaan Jain's reception that was a glitzy affair was attended by some of the A-list stars of Bollywood. With actors like Ananya Panday, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Tara Sutaria, and others gracing the event, Armaan Jain's reception was nothing short of grand. Here are some pictures from Armaan Jain's reception.

Also Read | What Kiara Advani Wore At Armaan Jain's Sangeet And Wedding; See Pics

Also Read | Did Tara Sutaria & Kiara Advani Ignore Each Other At Armaan Jain's Wedding? Find Out

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani is awaiting the release of Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb. The movie, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in the lead, is reported to be an official remake of Tamil film Kanchana. According to the reports, the Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani starrer is all set to hit the marquee in June 2020.

Apart from the upcomer, Kiara Advani also has a slew of movies in her kitty. She is reported to be a part of forthcoming movies like Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Indoo Ki Jawani, among others.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kiara Advani Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.