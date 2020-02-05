Bhuvan Bam Does It Again With Armaan Jain's Wedding Reception Video!

YouTuber Bhuvan Bam recently uploaded a dubbed video of Armaan Jain's wedding reception. He can be seen talking about a number of Bollywood celebrities. He has also dubbed for the Ambanis in the video and the spoof is being loved by the Internet.

Bhuvan Bam’s spoof video of Armaan Jain’s wedding

Bhuvan Bam is one of the most followed YouTubers of the country. He has made spoof videos of a number of prestigious events. Previously, Bhuvan Bam had made a spoof on the IIFA awards of 2019.

In the latest spoof video posted, he starts by dubbing for the Panday family. He starts by dubbing for Ananya Panday’s video, followed by Chunky Panday. He also speaks about the “struggle” comment which was made by Ananya. Dimple Kapadia has also been trolled in the spoof video.

Bhuvan Bam has also mentioned other celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Rekha in the video. Anil Kapoor’s footage has been combined with the classic “jhakkas” dialogue. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora can also be seen in the video. Towards the end of the video, the Ambanis, Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, and Simi Garewal can be seen appearing in the hilariously dubbed video. Have a look at the video here:

Bhuvan Bam’s latest YouTube video

Bhuvan Bam recently posted a glimpse of his latest YouTube video on his official Instagram handle. In the video, Dr Sehgal can be seen treating his patient. He can be seen dressed as an old man in the video posted. Have a look at the promo here:

