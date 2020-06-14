National Children Day 2020: 30 Best Movies For Kids On Netflix You Can Watch On This Day

The United States of America will be celebrating National Children’s Day 2020 on June 14, Sunday. This day is celebrated in honour of all the children in our families as well as the child within us. Back in 1856, Dr Chales Leonard of the Universalist Church of the Redeemer in Chelsea Massachusetts started National Children’s day to Baptize children.

In 1995, President Clinton proclaimed National Children’s Day to be celebrated on October 8th. Then, President Bush in 2001 declared that the first Sunday of June will be celebrated as National Children’s day in the USA. But later, it was decided that the second Sunday of June will be dedicated to children.

Since the lockdown has been implemented, it might be difficult for us to get out of the house. But here’s a plan, you can enjoy your day with your little ones by watching a bunch of films of their choice. Here are 30 movies to watch with you little ones on National Children’s day 2020.

30 Netflix movies to watch on National Children Day 2020

Klaus - A film about a postman who's posted to work at a frozen place in the North, and discovers Santa Claus.

- A film about a postman who's posted to work at a frozen place in the North, and discovers Santa Claus. The Christman Chronicles - A lovely film about two siblings who try to trap Santa Claus on Christman eve.

- A lovely film about two siblings who try to trap Santa Claus on Christman eve. Kung Fu Panda 2 - A film about our favourite Kung Fu Panda and how he discovers his own past.

- A film about our favourite Kung Fu Panda and how he discovers his own past. Hugo - The story about a young orphan who possesses his father's creation and sets on a mission to find the key.

- The story about a young orphan who possesses his father's creation and sets on a mission to find the key. The Angry Birds 2 - A movie based on the video game in which the popular angry birds come together to save their home.

- A movie based on the video game in which the popular angry birds come together to save their home. Hook- When Peter Pan's children are abducted, he must fight Captain Hook to save his children.

Pokémon: Mewtwo Strikes Back – Evolution - A Japanese animated film.

- A Japanese animated film. Space Jam (1996) - After Michael Jordan's retires, he is abducted by Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes and a new adventure awaits.

- After Michael Jordan's retires, he is abducted by Bugs Bunny from the Looney Tunes and a new adventure awaits. Corpse Bride (2005) - Story about Victor who accidentally gets married to a skeleton-like creature called Emily

- Story about Victor who accidentally gets married to a skeleton-like creature called Emily Lemony Snicket's Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) - A film about two children who are sent to stay with a relative after their parents' demise.

- A film about two children who are sent to stay with a relative after their parents' demise. The Adventures of TinTin - A beautifully animated film on kids' one-time favourite comic character, TinTin.

- A beautifully animated film on kids' one-time favourite comic character, TinTin. The Secret Life of Pets 2 - A Netflix movie on a man who adopts a dog and sets on a new adventure.

- A Netflix movie on a man who adopts a dog and sets on a new adventure. Mary Poppins Returns- Mary, a Nanny who enters the lives of a family and takes them on a magical adventure.

Bolt - Bolt is a dog who stars in a superhit television show in which he possesses superpowers.

Bolt is a dog who stars in a superhit television show in which he possesses superpowers. Christopher Robin - Winnie the Pooh enters the life of a now-grown-up Christopher Robin to help him find his friends.

- Winnie the Pooh enters the life of a now-grown-up Christopher Robin to help him find his friends. Dr Suess' The Grinch - A film about a Grinch who hates the festive season.

- A film about a Grinch who hates the festive season. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018) - Film on how a regular human turns into spider-man.

- Film on how a regular human turns into spider-man. Incredibles 2 - The sequel movie about a family who possesses superpowers.

- The sequel movie about a family who possesses superpowers. Ralph Breaks the Internet - Ralph and his best friend, Vanellope when they end up in the land of the internet.

- Ralph and his best friend, Vanellope when they end up in the land of the internet. Mary and the Witch's Flower - Young Mary follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest and discovers an old broomstick and other magical items.

- Young Mary follows a mysterious cat into the nearby forest and discovers an old broomstick and other magical items. Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation - On a luxury monster cruise ship Dracula meets Ericka, who wants to destroy the monster race.

- On a luxury monster cruise ship Dracula meets Ericka, who wants to destroy the monster race. The Little Prince - The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood.

- The Aviator introduces a girl to a world where she rediscovers her childhood. Leap - Best friends Félicie and Victor hatch a plan to escape from their rural orphanage to discover life.

- Best friends Félicie and Victor hatch a plan to escape from their rural orphanage to discover life. The Croods - The story about a family in search of a new place to live in after their cave is destroyed.

The story about a family in search of a new place to live in after their cave is destroyed. The Karate Kid - The film about a boy who learns life lessons after learning the martial art form.

- The film about a boy who learns life lessons after learning the martial art form. The Princess and the Frog- A young waitress, Tiana, embarks on a hilarious adventure after her fateful kiss with a frog prince

Paddington - The story of a young bear who can walk and talk travels to London from the jungles of Peru.

- The story of a young bear who can walk and talk travels to London from the jungles of Peru. The Breadwinner - The story of a young girl living in a patriarchic society.

- The story of a young girl living in a patriarchic society. Turbo - The story of a snail-obsessed snail.

- The story of a snail-obsessed snail. Next Gen- A rebellious girl and a runaway combat robot come together for an adventure.

The day honours the children in our lives by slowing down our fast-paced lives, turning off digitally and focusing on important things in life. Children always look up to adults for guidance and appreciation. Their personalities are unique and they develop a character of the person they observe. By spending quality time with children on this day, it will also help you understand them better and learn things from them.

