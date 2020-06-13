National Rose Day Images To Send Happy Wishes To Friends & Family

This year, National Rose Day will be celebrated on June 13, 2020, in the United States with utmost grace. The day is celebrated to honour the beautiful flower that is a symbol of love, romance and togetherness. Red roses convey messages of love and initially, were also used for wedding decor. However, now, over the hears, people have indulged in the practice of using red roses as a symbol of love and romance. Here are some National Rose Day images that you can use to wish your friends and family on the happy day of love.

National Rose Day images

Coincidentally I clicked this now unaware of the fact that June 12th is celebrated as #NationalRoseDay #NationalRedRoseDay

PS: June 12th as National Red Rose Day is only observed in the United States

National Rose Day is celebrated every year on the second Saturday of June in the US and Europe. As a part of the celebration, people love having the rose wine that complements several dishes and is enjoyed by people all over the world too. The wines are generally made from red grapes and also are a little lighter in colour.

In another way, red roses are known to offer more than just a message of love. Right from its distinctive fragrance to its softy petals, it signifies the essence of prosperity too. It also is known that in the month of June, red roses blossom at the flower gardens across the United States, and its tranquillity and the sweet scent fill the air with positivity and happiness.

There are various ways in which people celebrate National Rose Day. While many opt for a brunch or dinner with friends along with a bottle of rose wine with scrumptious delicacies, on the other hand, many also invite family members and close ones to join them over dinner. Check out some more National Rose Day images here.

The idea of having a rose wine on National Rose Day was derived when the Greeks and Romans figured out a way to separate their red and white wines. However, it was around the middle age when people from Phocaea, modern-day Turkey, brought grapevines to the old city of Marseille, turning people’s interest in roses. And now, the National Rose Day is celebrated across the US and Europe with much love, indulging in a sweet gesture of having wine and sharing roses.

