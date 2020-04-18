Work Call Etiquette That You Must Always Have In Mind When You Are Remote Working

At this point, when working from home is the most common measure taken, most people have been getting work done through conference calls or video calls. However, what most people are unaware of is that there are a few conference call etiquettes to follow if you wish to leave an impact. Here are few video call etiquettes which must be followed by every professional.

Work call etiquette to keep in mind

1. Be prepared

One of the most important things to keep in mind when you are in the middle of a conference call is that you have to be prepared for whatever comes up. You have to be well dressed and ready with a note pad and a pen, in case something comes up. Just because you are at home does not make lousy dressing fine. Wear formals if you wish to leave a lasting impact.

2. Be attentive

This is a point to keep in mind at all times. Even if you are not in a regular, face to face meeting, you still have to be attentive at all times. Have a cup of coffee before you start your video call. Make sure you ask all the questions and in case you missed out on something, act like nothing happened. Make sure you note down the important points.

3. Be careful of your tone

One of the biggest drawbacks of video conference calls is that body language will not help you in expressing yourself. In such cases, a few details can go extremely wrong. Take necessary measures so that such miscommunication is avoided. It can only be checked if you watch your tone. Make sure you do not unintentionally convey the wrong message.

Read Books To Read If You Are In Lockdown Dealing With A Family Similar To 'Kapoor & Sons'

Also read COVID-19 Crisis: Pic Of Bookshelf With Hidden Message Of Self-isolation Intrigues Netizens

4. Summarise before wrapping up

If you are leading a press conference, there are quite a few things that you need to keep in mind. The most important one of these pointers is that you have to summarise the entire conference call at the end of it. For this to happen, you need to have written notes from the entire call. Keep it crisp and make sure it ends in five to seven minutes.

Read Psychology Behind Dressing Up Every Day This Quarantine And How It Will Help You

Also read Comfort Books To Read Amidst The Coronavirus Lockdown To Ease One's Stress And Anxiety

Image courtesy: Canva