Books To Read If You Are In Lockdown Dealing With A Family Similar To The 'Kapoor & Sons'

The Coronavirus pandemic has imposed people to stay locked inside their own homes. Some are getting to spend this time with their families. While this could be considered as a blessing in disguise, it cannot be denied that after some time, family members locked up inside their houses are likely to get restless, frustrated and getting on each other’s nerves. In a situation like this, we have brought to you a list of books to read if you are in lockdown dealing with a family-like in the ‘Kapoor & Sons’.

In the movie, all the family members had different temperaments, issues and liking for different things but so when they had come together to spend some time together in their house, they were finding it extremely difficult to cooperate and cope up with each other. Read on to see the list of books to read during the quarantine.

The Family Fang by Kevin Wilson

Performance artists Caleb and Camille Fang are committed to making great art. But when an artist's work is about subverting normality, raising well-adjusted children can be difficult. Just ask an Annie Fang and Buster. They appeared (unwillingly) in madcap parts by their parents for as long as they can recall. But when they're grown up, their childhood's turmoil has made it hard to cope with life outside of the crazy world of their parents' fishbowl.

A String in the Harp by Nancy Bond

The book is about an American family in a small town in Wales, doing a semester abroad. The house is small and weird and the family can't figure out how to heat it or cook decent food in it, and they're all angry at each other and mourning a recent death so they're getting on each other's nerves constantly and prickly. But over time they adapt, adjust and work together to build themselves a deeply cosy home.

The Glass Castle by Jeannette Walls

The Glass Castle is a Jeannette Walls autobiography of the year 2005. The book recounts Jeannette and her siblings had an unhealthy, poverty-stricken childhood at the hands of their profoundly dysfunctional parents. The title refers to the long-held intent of her father to construct his dream house, a glass castle.

