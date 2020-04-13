Comfort Books To Read Amidst The Coronavirus Lockdown To Ease One's Stress And Anxiety

If you have been looking for things to do amidst the current lockdown period, you have quite a few options to choose from. One of the many productive things to do is to read books which will make you feel good. Here are a few comfort books to read during this COVID 19 lockdown to distract yourself and make productive use of your time.

What to read during quarantine

1. Little Women

Little Women is a book written by Louisa May Alcott which falls in the ‘classic’ category. The book is about four women and how their lives shape with dreams and ambitions of different kind. This book was also made into a movie which was appreciated by the audience.

If you have no one that you care in your life to social distance for, do it in the memory of Beth March. She probably would have lives and long and healthy life if the Hummels has Venmo or A GoFundMe #littlewomen — Rainie Rosenberg (@Lorraine_Ruth) April 12, 2020

2. Bridget Jones’ Diary

Bridget Jones’ Diary is a book written by Helen Fielding and has a huge fan base. The book talks about a woman and how her habits are questioned by the people around her. You will have a good ride through the ups and downs that happen in this storyline. The movie version of the book is also considered a great chick flick.

3. Sense and Sensibility

Sense and Sensibility is another one of the much-loved books by Jane Austen. The story of this novel deals with two women of different kind and how they deal with their love lives. The book will give you an insight into the concept of love while it keeps you busy with its captivating storyline.

“ It is not time or opportunity that is to determine intimacy;—it is disposition alone " 👈#SenseAndSensibility 🔥 — Safi Khan (@safi___khan) April 5, 2020

4. Coraline

Coraline by Neil Gaiman is one of the books that is much-spoken about for the way the story unfolds. It is mysterious and heartwarming at the same time. The story deals with the life of Coraline and how she finds a different world behind a closed door. The book has been spoken about time and again in the list of comfort books.

Read Travel Books To Read Amid COVID-19 Lockdown To Remember The 'Art Of Travel'

Also read Free E-books On Apple That You Can Read To Spend Time In Quarantine More Productively

5. Men At Arms

Men At Arms is a book written by Terry Pratchett, which is loved for the way the story is told. This book talks about four misfits who have a mission to accomplish. The events that follow will keep you hooked to this book until the very end.

Read From 'Peter Pan' To 'Matilda': Here Are Books That Will Keep Children Entertained

Also read Five Motivational Books In Marathi To Read During This Lockdown

Image Courtesy: Canva