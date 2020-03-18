The Debate
Work From Home Fashion: A Formal Shirt With Boxers Or Sweatpants? Quirky Fashion Ideas

Fashion

When it comes to fashion during work from home many people are pairing their formal suit with just boxers and socks. See more ideas related to it. Read

Work from home

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many employees are working from home to help slow down the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, most people do not have the proper infrastructure to set up an office hence they are converting their beds as one. Few are moving to kitchen or couches and a lot of people are being creative while doing it.

When it comes to fashion, many people are pairing their formal suit with just boxers and socks as on the video conference only the top portion of one’s body is visible. Work from home fashion is now trending. People are opting for a comfortable pair of track pants with a formal top. 

Compilation of Work from home fashion

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| 5 Best Motivational Books To Curl Up With As You Work From Home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| Coronavirus: Ekta Kapoor Shuts Balaji Offices 1st Time Ever, Others Adopt 'work From Home'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| COVID-19: Corporate America Under Pressure To Allow Work From Home

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| Allow Staff To Work From Home: Gurgaon Admin Advises MNCs, IT Firms

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| 'Stay Indoors!': Amul Shares Message As Companies Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

Funny work from home posts

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| Twinkle Khanna's 'work From Home' Disturbed By Akshay Kumar And The People She Lives With?

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Working From Home Fits (@wfhfits) on

ALSO READ| COVID-19 Prompts New Work From Home Etiquette, Employees To Stay Connected Virtually

