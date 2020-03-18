Work From Home Fashion: A Formal Shirt With Boxers Or Sweatpants? Quirky Fashion Ideas

Due to the outbreak of coronavirus, many employees are working from home to help slow down the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, most people do not have the proper infrastructure to set up an office hence they are converting their beds as one. Few are moving to kitchen or couches and a lot of people are being creative while doing it.

When it comes to fashion, many people are pairing their formal suit with just boxers and socks as on the video conference only the top portion of one’s body is visible. Work from home fashion is now trending. People are opting for a comfortable pair of track pants with a formal top.

Compilation of Work from home fashion

Funny work from home posts

