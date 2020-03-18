Work From Home Expectation Vs Reality Memes New Internet Favourite Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Netizens are sharing funny memes related to work from home with a hashtag expectation vs reality citing challenges and distractions during their 'homework' hours. The users on the microblogging site Twitter are sharing hilarious experiences as they have been asked to isolate indoor and give workhour input confined in their domestic premises.

Users shared images depicting their vigour early morning as they sit to focus on work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight. Some shared images explaining that it was impossible to deliver with the intrusive pets like cats and dogs mounting on the computers and sitting on the keyboards.

Work from home attire for those multiple video calls! #SpringSummer2020 pic.twitter.com/TymH3RpIyw — Rahul Ojha (@RahulOjha) March 17, 2020

EXPECTATION: I’m gonna do so much with this time- work from home, cooking, cleaning, baking, reading, DIY, yoga, painting, planning etc. REALITY: ... #Corvid19uk #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/n46HEK59lG — Charlotte - Newcastle Food Blogger (@CharlotteRKidd) March 17, 2020

Situation hilarious and worrisome

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the home etiquette for work and the employees across several countries have been directed to abide by them. A data architecture consultant, Andre Hilden had said earlier that he missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all the meetings while working from home. There was a protocol to keep the pets away, as per media reports. While such ethics were the expectation by the company professionals, netizens have launched meme fest online to explain their ordeal, which is both hilarious and worrisome.

Work from home Day 6 pic.twitter.com/NfrhLopeoH — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) March 18, 2020

In-tray still looking full pic.twitter.com/UtssJXXivw — gary ginsberg (@garyginsberg1) March 18, 2020

My new work colleague hasn’t quite grasped the whole ‘social distancing’ thing yet... #workingfromhome @dog_rates pic.twitter.com/xPYi1gUCH8 — Rosie Margarson (@rosiemargarson) March 17, 2020

Trying to be responsible and look after other people by working from home: sensible, considerate, good✨



My mental health @ me: pic.twitter.com/i5OHAknGLq — Kerry Anderson🍃 (@kezzaballz) March 17, 2020

(Images courtesy: Reddit)