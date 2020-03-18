The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Work From Home Expectation Vs Reality Memes New Internet Favourite Amid Covid-19 Crisis

Rest of the World News

Memes depict vigour in morning as people sit to work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight amid coronavirus measures.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
Coronavirus

Netizens are sharing funny memes related to work from home with a hashtag expectation vs reality citing challenges and distractions during their 'homework' hours. The users on the microblogging site Twitter are sharing hilarious experiences as they have been asked to isolate indoor and give workhour input confined in their domestic premises.  

Users shared images depicting their vigour early morning as they sit to focus on work at their makeshift work desks, and end up taking a nap for 3 hours straight. Some shared images explaining that it was impossible to deliver with the intrusive pets like cats and dogs mounting on the computers and sitting on the keyboards.

Read: 'Stay Indoors!': Amul Shares Message As Companies Opt For Work From Home Amid Coronavirus

Read: CM Punk Teases WWE Return; Wants To Work With John Cena, Rey Mysterio, Daniel Bryan

Situation hilarious and worrisome

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted the home etiquette for work and the employees across several countries have been directed to abide by them. A data architecture consultant, Andre Hilden had said earlier that he missed a memo from his company last week requiring employees to use video conferencing for all the meetings while working from home. There was a protocol to keep the pets away, as per media reports. While such ethics were the expectation by the company professionals, netizens have launched meme fest online to explain their ordeal, which is both hilarious and worrisome.  

Read: Coronavirus: Hilarious Work From Home Tips To Handle Kids Prompt Laughter On Twitter

Read: COVID-19 Prompts New Work From Home Etiquette, Employees To Stay Connected Virtually

(Images courtesy: Reddit)

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Ranjan Gogoi
EX-CJI GOGOI TO TAKE OATH
Coronavirus
CORONAVIRUS LIVE:CASES RISE TO 150
DHFL
SUBHASH CHANDRA, WADHAWANS SKIP ED
CBSE
CBSE BOARD EXAMS POSTPONED
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
FORMER MP CM PLAYS CRICKET
Donald Trump
US CLOSES BORDERS WITH CANADA