Check Out Each Zodiac Sign's Bad Dating Habits Based On Their Personality Traits

All zodiac signs are known to have a set of different personality traits. People often get curious about their zodiac sign's compatibility with that of their partner's zodiac sign when it comes to taking things forward in a relationship. Astrologers believe that each of the 12 signs has certain personality traits that might not go well with the rest. According to various studies in the field of astrology, here are the worst dating habits of each zodiac sign, according to their personality traits:

Aries

Aries' fiery nature and temper tantrums can lead to some undesirable outcomes at times.

They believe in being upfront, and straightforward, and might end up saying something in the heat of the moment that can severely affect someone emotionally.

Taurus

Taurus' stubbornness is one of the biggest drawbacks of dating them.

They have a tendency of paying attention to the smallest details, ignoring the bigger picture, which might annoy their partner in the long run.

Gemini

Symbolized by twins, Geminis find it difficult to invest a lot of energy in a singular area, which leads to commitment issues.

They are usually very talkative and expect their partners to listen to them, while when it comes to being a good listener, they cannot do so.

Cancer

Cancerians have a fickle nature and are extremely moody, which can exhaust their partners.

They usually take the smallest disagreements to their heart and are soon to draw a conclusion based on it.

Leo

Leos are known for being a little egoistic, and if they feel that they are being overpowered, they can quickly become jealous, or even over-controlling.

They have a knack for one-upping whoever they are with, not realising that a relationship is nowhere similar to a competition.

Virgo

The constant want for perfection of Virgos can give a tough time to their partners.

They can get too obsessed with fixing things, by not accepting the reality, which might drown their relationships.

Libra

Libra's constant diplomatic behaviour to avoid confrontations is their greatest partnership pitfall.

They often shy away from taking an initiative, which is an important aspect of a relationship.

Scorpio

Scorpios value their emotional privacy and find it difficult to let someone in their heart.

Once they get emotionally invested, they can get extremely possessive which might lead to a toxic relationship.

Saggitarius

Sagittarians usually prioritise chasing excitement over commitment and expect their partners to accompany them in their adventures, which is not practically possible always.

They are known to be fiercely independent, and nothing much changes for them after getting into a relationship, which might annoy their lovers.

Capricorn

Capricornians find it difficult to strike a balance between their professional and personal life, as they are extremely work driven.

They also expect their partners to match their ambitions, ignoring other important aspects of a relationship.

Aquarius

Known for being humanitarians, Aquarians generally pay more attention to society over their relationships.

They might end up channelling their energy for the betterment of the society, neglecting their relationships entirely, at times.

Pisces

Pisceans love to live in their own reality and accordingly can get a bit unreliable and flaky.

Instead of sorting out all the disagreements, they might choose to walk away from a relationship.

DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced and compiled from various websites. We do not take responsibility for the claims. It may differ from individual to individual.