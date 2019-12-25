Your Zodiac sign can influence a lot of factors in your life. From love to health, many aspects of your life can be predicted using the stars. One's Zodiac sign can also influence personality traits, with some Zodiac signs leading to a more romantic personality than others. Here are a few zodiac signs that are likely to be the more romantic one in a relationship.

Aries

Aries is one of the most passionate sun signs and that passion usually also transfers into their relationship as well. Due to their passion and go-getting nature, Aries are usually the more romantic one in their relationship. They are often the ones to initiate romantic moments during their relationship and are also the ones who plan most of the romantic outings and dates with their significant other. However, an Aries' passion can also lead to their downfall in their relationship as their initiative can be misinterpreted as them being overbearing.

Aquarius

Aquarius is another sun sign that is known for its romantic nature. Aquarians are usually thinkers and ones who dedicate themselves to any relationship they are in. An Aquarian will always try to make their relationship work out and will try to mediate any differences or arguments they have with their significant other. Due to these factors, an aquarian is also more likely to be the romantic one in their relationship. They will try to strengthen the bond with the ones they love and are often disappointed or heartbroken if they fail to make the relationship work out.

Pisces

Pisces make great friends and romantic partners. Their loving, caring and loyal nature often make them ideal partners. Pisces' are certainly the more romantic ones in a relationship the majority of times. They are easygoing and have an adaptable attitude that makes them an amazing partner. Their creative minds also lead them to have interesting ideas when it comes to dates and romantic moments.

