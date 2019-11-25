3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Most Likely Not Complete Their Christmas Shopping In Time

Christmas is just around the corner and the families have started making their long list of items for Christmas shopping. Getting authentic Christmas home decor in Mumbai might just be a task for the individuals. One needs to go to specific places in the city to get their hands of some top-notch Christmas decor which could just go out of stock if not bought in time. After analyzing the personality traits of all the zodiac signs, here is a list of three zodiac signs who will most likely not finish their Christmas shopping in time.

Also Read | Christmas: A List Of Breathtaking Churches In New Delhi To Visit This Festive Season

Taurus

People under the ruling zodiac sign Taurus usually have a bad set of weakness according to their personality traits. They are usually very stubborn, possessive, and uncompromising, which might just be a barrier when it comes to Christmas shopping in time. Getting some specific items like a specific sized and shaped tree or some Christmas decor might just be very difficult to find in this city. Their stubbornness might not allow them to buy the next best thing for their predetermined object which could mean to look for the specific item all over the city or wait till it hits the shelves.

Also Read | Things To Do In Christmas: From Shopping To Food Everything You Could Do In Mumbai

Leo

Leos are the kind of people who will do what they want. They are also usually very self-centred, so another individual is a must to push Leos to complete their shopping list for Christmas. The reason for them not completing their shopping on time could also be because of their laziness and inflexibility with any situation.

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Sara And Ananya's Outfits To Take Cues From This Festive Season

Sagittarius

People whose ruling zodiac sign is Sagittarius might not be able to complete their shopping for Christmas in time. It could be because of a lot of reasons like their character of promising more than can deliver. They are usually very impatient and restless, which makes shopping a very difficult task to complete. They are also known to be idealistic, thus they might just end up doing something that is completely unexpected.

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Cookie Recipes That Will Leave Your Mouth Watering

Also Read | Christmas 2019: Delicious Cake Recipes That You Can Try At Home