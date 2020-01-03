New Year 2020: These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Keep Up With Their Resolutions

Astrology research is characterised by the observation of planets and stars and how their location or arrangement influences a person on a daily basis. Based on the analysis, it predicts as to which zodiac signs have a commitment to the T and are likely to stick to their resolution throughout 2020. With the commencement of a New Year 2020, many zodiac signs take up resolutions but fail to stick to them due to the lack of dedication. On the other hand, some zodiac signs take their New Year resolutions quite seriously and make sure to inculcate it in their daily routine. Amongst 12 zodiac signs-take a look at those zodiac signs which are most likely to stick to their New Year's resolution 2020.

Zodiac signs likely to stick to their resolutions

Virgo (August 23 to September 22)

Virgos are innately practical and intelligent. They are blessed with a charming and enduring personality. Loyalty is very important to them, and they cannot stand infidelity. They are loving and caring individuals, who like taking care of others without any agenda. True braveheart’s, they love to take up challenges. With the start of 2020, they will be highly focused and won't break their resolutions for anything. Since taking up challenges is a trait of people born under Virgo zodiac, they keep up to their resolutions irrespective of any obstacles that come up their way.

Capricorn (December 22 to January 20)

They are extremely ambitious individuals who are self-motivated. Capricorns are also very kind and generous human beings. They believe in sharing and caring. They like to live a disciplined life with a practical approach averting any sort of restless or carefree attitude. Capricorns are very stubborn individuals, once they decide on something, they do not look back. People born under Capricorn sign have set some really solid goals for them in New Year 2020, and they will do anything in their reach to make things work to keep up their New Year resolution.

Sagitarrius (November 22 to December 21)

Sagittarians are known for their charming personality and intellect. They are a fire sign and are fiercely passionate about everything they do in life. Individuals born under Sagittarius zodiac sign have a carefree nature and they do things according to their own will and a pace suitable to them. With New Year 2020, Sagittarians have a lot of plans for them and to execute their plans, they won't stop for anything. Thus, living up to their New Year resolutions is a part of it.

