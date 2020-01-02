Horoscope For 2020: What The Coming Year Has For All Zodiac Signs

Horoscope for the year 2020 predictions will warn you about the auspicious and inauspicious happenings of the coming New Year. This prepares you to be ready for the future and at the same time, have the strength to overcome all obstacles that life throws at you.

Aries

The year 2020 will be all about balance for the Aries zodiac sign. Even though you will be ambitious, you will be more realistic about your goals. Stability will be seen in all aspects of your life, especially your relationships. Changes and new opportunities in your profession will keep you busy in the coming year.

Taurus

The 2020 astrology predictions forecast a calm year for the Taurus zodiac sign. You will be ready to settle down this year. Your life is about to change this year, as important choices need to be made. Be it relationships or your job, be sure of what you decide. Being impulsive in love is not an option in 2020.

Gemini

Geminis will have a refreshing 2020. If it feels too slow, then be more active and indulge more in official work. And if life seems to be too fast, then slow down. Love life will be fun and passionate. The money will be stable, and your job will keep you occupied for the most part of 2020.

Cancer

2020 will be the year of change for Cancerians. The astrology forecasts for 2020 predict that improvement in love and career is on the cards. But whether you choose to take up the opportunities or let them pass, the decision is yours. Conflict at the workplace needs to be dealt with asap.

Leo

Life will be full of twists and turns for the Leo sign in 2020. But you will also be sensible and know when to draw the line and take a stand. You will be open to trying new food, new exercises, and will also explore relationships. A job change or a new business too might interest you.

Virgo

People of the Virgo sign will be out their nature in 2020. Known to be practical, the virgins might make some very impulsive decisions in 2020. This might lead to bad relationships or breakups and problems in the workplace and in personal life, or even some bad financially loss-making deals.

Libra

The Libra star sign will have a relatively easy new year. Librans will enjoy the year 2020. You will have very few responsibilities towards family or your job. Relax your mind in preparation for the coming years. Single Librans will enjoy flirting and moving from one relationship to the other.

Sagittarius

2020 is a year of resolutions for the Sagittarius zodiac sign. This is a good time to let go of your past baggage and clean up on different aspects of your life that have been bothering you for many years.

Capricorn

You will be tired of running the corporate rat race and ready to take a break from work. Learn new ways to meditate and practice mindfulness. A spiritually healing vacation too will prove to be beneficial for your mental and physical health.

Aquarius

You will put people’s doubts to rest in 2020. You will be at your creative peak this year. So make the most of it and show your loved ones that you can be the perfect spouse and the perfect parent.

Pisces

You will be brave enough to be open to changes and explore new things in life. Your job or business will serve as an inspiration for you and your family.

