Ruskin Bond's Pre-Birthday Celebrations in Dehradun Evoke 90s Nostalgia | Watch

For acclaimed writer and Padma Bhushan awardee Ruskin Bond, his 92nd birthday celebrations came early. He interacted with school kids and parents in Dehradun and cut cake which was themed on his latest book All Time Favorite Friendship Stories. Various videos of Bond signing personalised copies for avid readers and fans have been shared online and are receiving immense praise and love ahead of his birthday. Bond wore his signature smile in clips floating on the internet.

Bond is seen sharing anecdotes with kids, who interacted with him freely and got their signed copies of All Time Favorite Friendship Stories. He also enjoyed his cake in this heartfelt celebration. This birthday gathering comes after he was hospitalised in Dehradun due to discomfort in his leg a few months back in December.

Bond's family members said back then that one of his legs had weakened, causing difficulty in walking. He appeared hale and hearty in his birthday video. Interacting with locals in Landour and Dehradun has become a ritual on Bond's birthday, and this year is no different. This year's celebrations were tempered with nostalgia as those gathered were treated to pineapple cake, patties and frooti dabbas.

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Born on May 19, 1934, in Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh, Bond is known for his captivating stories. Over several decades, he has written many novels, short stories, essays and children's books. His writing often reflects the peaceful landscapes of his early years in the hills. He is known for his love for nature, small towns and children. Bond's most significant works include novels such as Vagrants In The Valley, A Flight Of Pigeons, The Blue Umbrella and The Room On The Roof.

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Ruskin Bond will turn 92 in May 19 | Image: X