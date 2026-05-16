Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Is An Original Story And Screenplay: Makers Clarify After Biwi No 1 Remake Allegations Surface

The makers of Varun Dhawan's Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai have reacted to rumours of the movie being a remake of Biwi No 1. The movie has already courted controversy over the use of the song Chunari Chunari from the 1999 movie starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Sushmita Sen. Amid the allegations, some reports also suggested that the David Dhawan directorial, which features Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, is a remake.

Setting the record straight, the production house issued a statement which read, “It has come to our attention that there are discussions in the trade and amongst the public regarding our film, ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ ("Film"). Tips, Ramesh Taurani Ji, David Dhawan Ji, along with the cast and crew, would like to clarify that the Film is an original story and screenplay and bears no resemblance to any other film. We have poured our hearts into making this Film and sincerely look forward to welcoming audiences to cinemas on 5th June for a fun-filled family experience."



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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai to release on June 5

Varun Dhawan confirmed that the film will now arrive in theatres on June 5, 2026, returning to its original release date after a series of changes. The film's release had gone through multiple shifts in recent weeks. It was initially set for June 5, then moved to June 12 after Yash announced Toxic for a June 4 release. Later, the makers surprised fans by preponing the film to May 22. Now, with Toxic moving away from that slot, Varun's film has settled back on its first planned date.



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The film is especially significant for Varun as it marks another collaboration with his father, veteran filmmaker David Dhawan, who returns to the big screen after six years. His last directorial outing was Coolie No. 1, which also featured Varun alongside Sara Ali Khan. For Varun, the film also signals a return to the romantic-comedy space that has often worked strongly in his favour with audiences. It is expected to be his second release of the year after Border 2.



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