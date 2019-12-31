4 Upcoming Mobile Phones In 2020 That You Must Check Out Right Away

The year is about to end, and this is the last day of the decade. On the occasion, smartphone companies are all gearing up with their newest smartphones, and they all have been upgraded. Read on more to know about the smartphones of 2020 that will take the market by storm.

Upcoming mobiles in 2020

Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro

During the mid of 2020 Realme is all set to launch its newest devices. They will include Realme 6 and 6 Pro, within a month or two. After which the company is set to launch Realme 7 and 7 Pro, and during the mid-year, it will release their successor. The company is known to upgrade its phones in a short time. The new phones will have an upgraded version of the Snapdragon processor.

Google Pixel 5, Pixel 5XL

Google had previously released Pixel 3 and 4 series but they failed to make a buzz among the smartphone users and failed to garner the expected sales. Now, in the new year, Google is set to launch Pixel 5 and Pixel 5XL. Time will tell if these new editions will save Google’s venture into the world of smartphones. The cell phones are set to release in the mid of the year and will have some aesthetic upgrades, along with the technical ones.

iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone is trying to grab the attention of the Indian audience, which is evident from the way the company is approaching its marketing and has been selling the phones in a very catch manner. Now, in 2020, the company will release its newest models iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. Loyal users of the phone are eagerly waiting for the release of its latest models.

OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8T Pro

OnePlus will give the fans a treat in the last quarter of 2020, with the release of the upgrades of OnePlus 8. It has been reported that the phone brand will launch its upgrade with minimal design upgrade, as the focus will be more on the technical specifications. The OnePlus T models generally come with slight upgrades, and hence mostly it’s going to be the same between OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T, and OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8T Pro.