Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 27 | Win A 'Redmi Note 8 Pro'

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 27, 2019

1. He was a Chinese-American actor, martial artist and philosopher. He once said 'I fear not the man who has practised 10,000 kicks once, but I fear the man who practised one kick 10,0000 times; He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Jackie Chan

Bruce Lee

Jet Li

Chris Tucker

Answer: Bruce Lee

2. The Rock and Roll hall of fame describes him as 'The greatest instrumentalist in the history of rock music'. He has songs like 'Purple haze' and 'Hey Joe' to his name. He celebrates his birthday today. Who is he?

Jimi Hendrix

Jim Morrison

Eric Clapton

Kurt Cobain

Answer: Jimi Hendrix

3. Who averaged over 50 with the bat in test matches, but played only 1 one-day international; in which he was out for 0? (Hint: He was voted one of Wisden's cricketers of the century?

Clive Lloyd

Don Bradman

Sir Gary Sobers

Ian Botham

Answer: Sir Gary Sobers

4. what famous comic book character is called 'Merc with a Mouth' because of his tendency to joke constantly?

Captain America

Batman

Deadpool

Spider Man

Answer: Deadpool

5. Eritrea, which became the 182nd member of the UN in 1993, is located in which continent?

Antarctica

Africa

Asia

South Africa

Answer: Africa

