Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 12 | Answer And Win Rs. 20,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs. 20,000.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 12, 2019

1. Who is the only Bollywood actor to feature among the ten highest paid actors in the world, as revealed by Forbes in August 2019?

Answer: Akshay Kumar

2. The word smog means a blend of smoke and ______?

Answer: Fog

3. Who became Test cricket's youngest captain in 2019 at the age of 20 years, 350 days?

Answer: Rashid Khan

4. Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is going to be the official remake of which Oscar winning film?

Answer: Forrest Gump

5. Daniel Zhang in 2019 became the CEO of which international conglomerate company?

Answer: Alibaba

