Amazon Quiz Today Answers: December 11 | Answer And Win A LG W30 Pro Smartphone

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. So here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win an LG W30 Pro Smartphone.

Amazon quiz prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for December 11, 2019

1. The Yucca Breifolia grows from Southern California to Utah in USA. What is the common name of this tree, familiar to music fans? (Hint: U2's upcoming concert in Mumbai and one of their albums is named after this tree)

Answer: Joshua tree

2. Whose record did Virat Kohli break for most Test victories as captain outside India in August 2019?

Answer: Sorav Ganguly

3. Aarey forest is located in which city of India?

Answer: Mumbai

4. What animal is 'Bing Dwen Dwen', the official mascot for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics?

Answer: Giant Panda

5. His real name is Oscar Gutierrez. He is a WWE super-star who always wears a mask. His famous finishing move is the 619 (Fun fact: He named it 619 based on the area code of his hometown in California). He celebrates his birthday today. Who are we talking about?

Answer: Rey Mysterio

