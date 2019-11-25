Amazon Quiz Today Answers: November 25 | Answer And Win Rs 20,000

Amazon India, every year, offers a variety of sales to its customers. The sale claims to provide one of the highest discount rates and flat schemes on the products available. To create a buzz for the sale, Amazon India is conducting daily quizzes for various brands. These quizzes focus on product trivia and thereby provide the opportunity for customers to win. The sale focuses on major categories such as electronics, fashion, home appliances, and also launches new products in these categories. Here are the questions and answers for today’s quiz to win Rs 20,000*.

Amazon Quiz Prizes and odds of winning

There are a total of 1 prize(s) that will be given under this contest. The odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received. Eligible entries are the ones that satisfy the eligibility criteria outlined in the mobile app and follow the steps outlined in the 'Details of the Contest and How to Enter' section. Do not forget to tweet about your participation in the quiz using #QuizTimeMorningsWithAmazon.

Amazon quiz answers for November 25, 2019

1. When he scored a century in his last test appearance, he became the first person to score a century on debut and in his last test match. Who is he?

a) Ajit Agarkar

b) Greg Chappell

c) Mark Taylor

d) Saeed Ajmal

Answer: Greg Chappell

2. In the 1975 Bollywood movie ‘Sholay’, what was the name of Basanti’s horse?

a) Dhanno

b) Ranoo

c) Jadoo

d) Captain

Answer: Dhanno

3. In context to geography, what are Isohyets?

a) Lines of a map showing latitudes

b) Lines on a map showing equal temperature

c) Lines on a map showing equal rainfall

d) Lines on a map showing longitudes

Answer: Lines on a map showing equal rainfall

4. Which sultan declared himself as ‘Sikander-I-Sani’ which means the second Alexander?

a) Balban

b) Alauddin Khaliji

c) Iltumish

d) Kaiqubad

Answer: Alauddin Khaliji

5. In which country would you find the Table Mountain, a flat-topped mountain forming a prominent landmark overlooking the country’s capital?

a) France

b) Switzerland

c) South Africa

d) Namibia

Answer: South Africa

